Aquin Football Coach Bill Shepard resigns

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After one season as Head Coach with Aquin, Bill Shepard has resigned from his position.

In part, Aquin schools said “Aquin thanks him for his dedication and hard work this season. We wish Coach Shepard the best in his future endeavors.”

Shepard went 2-7 in his lone season with the Bulldogs. This marked the second year of 8-player football as the Bulldogs had their inaugural 8-player season in the fall of 2021. Shepard took over as Head Coach after Broc Kundert took over head coaching duties at Oregon.

The 2023 head coach will be the third head coach in as many season’s for the Freeport-based school.

