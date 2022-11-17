Rockford man charged with possession of firearms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm.

Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of 18th Street in Rockford.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Salvador Sanchez on November 8 where officers found four grams of cocaine. Sanchez was lodged in Logan County on drug charges.

A search warrant was later obtained for Sanchez’s house and found an Ak-47 rifle, two loaded handguns and a large amount of cash.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.