Rockford Family Initiative files lawsuit against city, appealing zoning permit for potential abortion clinic

A proposed abortion clinic could soon open in Rockford
A proposed abortion clinic could soon open in Rockford
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Family Initative and three individuals have filed an appeal against the Rockford Zoning Office, regarding the zoning determination for the potential abortion clinic on 611 Auburn Street, according to it’s president Kevin Rillot.

In a press release sent to 23 News, Rillot claims the proposed abortion business has not met the legal requirements to open. In the appeal, the claim includes:

1. The request for certification was not accompanied by a plat legally recorded under the laws of the State of Illinois and Winnebago County giving a legal description, and the request for certification was not accompanied by a plot plan.

2. The location of the abortion business is not zoned for commercial use, and there is no active special use permit allowing it’s use. The location owner, Dennis Christensen, has not applied for a special use permit, and the city of Rockford has not independently reviewed whether use of the location as an abortion business will “endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort, or general welfare”.

3. Furthermore, the City of Rockford has not reviewed whether the abortion business will:

a.”have special impacts [or] potentially adverse effects on the neighborhood surrounding the site”;

b.”create significant noise, traffic, environmental, or other impacts that may be objectionable”;

c.”have significant visual [and] traffic impacts”;

d.”diminish property values”;

e.”impede the normal or orderly development and improvement of the surrounding property”; and

f. ”[be] compatible with the existing character of the area.”

4. The owner, Dennis Christensen, has not been issued a home business permit.

5. The Rockford Zoning Ordinances expressly prohibit the abortion business from:

a. Employing non-residents of the home; and

b. Operating as a medical clinic at its current location

Dr. Dennis Christensen, the Madison doctor who owns the site on Auburn Street, told 23 News a special-use permit granted from the city in 1982, allows for the opening of the facility, as long as the clinic’s operator lives there with one non-family member, as an employee. The city said based on a letter sent by his attorney that included details on how the property will be managed, the business can run under that permit.

23 News reached out the city for a response to the suit, and it said it will get back to us.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn opposes the compromise gun-carry legislation that the Illinois House is...
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
Still photo from video captured by Nicholas Stange who claims he was assaulted by Michael...
Rockford school board member resigns after altercation with community member
Traffic crash on Beltline Road
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
Fire on Atwood Ave.
Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford
X-Golf to open in Rockford
Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford

Latest News

Filmmaker speaks on encounter with School Board Member
“What happened to me is nothing compared to that young adult” Filmmaker speaks on tense encounter with RPS 205 member
Member of Rockford School Board resigns amid controversy
Member of Rockford School Board resigns amid controversy
X-Golf to open in Rockford
Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford
Northwesterly winds are to bring in much colder air.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 11/16/2022