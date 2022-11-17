Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While winter weather usually means an end to hitting the green, golfers in Rockford will soon have a chance to tee off indoors.

X-Golf is opening soon in the old Art Van furniture building on Newburg Road. The company offers state of the art simulators that can help golfers improve their game.

The 50,000 square foot building with have a sports bar, gaming lounge and space to sell gear to customers.

“Rockford is a huge community when it comes to golfing. There’s lots of golfers in the area, there’s a lot of golf courses. We wanted to do a justice by having the amount of square footage along with having the right venue. This is a high traffic corner location. With all that combined, we thought it would be a good place,” said X-Golf owner Ravi Yanamadula.

Project leaders expect the new location to open in January.

