Group urges letters of support for military veterans in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Operation Rising Spirit, a letter-writing campaign, gets underway in an effort to show support for Illinois’ military veterans.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is behind the effort and encourages service organizations, schools, communities and individuals to get involved.

Letters of appreciation and support will be collected and sent equally to veterans in the state’s five residential homes. Those sites are in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy.

“Hundreds of letters were sent to veterans in our five residential homes last holiday season bringing so much joy to the homes,” said IDVA director Terry Prince.

To participate, submit your letter of support via the IDVA website or send it to the following address:

Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Central Office

833 S. Spring Street

P.O. Box 19432

Springfield, IL 62794-9432

Operation Rising Spirit launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to support residents who were unable to visit with family and friends.

