Group urges letters of support for military veterans in Illinois

Letters of appreciation and support will be collected and sent to veterans in the state’s five residential homes.
(Mike Miletich | Mike Miletich)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Operation Rising Spirit, a letter-writing campaign, gets underway in an effort to show support for Illinois’ military veterans.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is behind the effort and encourages service organizations, schools, communities and individuals to get involved.

Letters of appreciation and support will be collected and sent equally to veterans in the state’s five residential homes. Those sites are in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy.

“Hundreds of letters were sent to veterans in our five residential homes last holiday season bringing so much joy to the homes,” said IDVA director Terry Prince.

To participate, submit your letter of support via the IDVA website or send it to the following address:

Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Central Office

833 S. Spring Street

P.O. Box 19432

Springfield, IL 62794-9432

Operation Rising Spirit launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to support residents who were unable to visit with family and friends.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn opposes the compromise gun-carry legislation that the Illinois House is...
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
Still photo from video captured by Nicholas Stange who claims he was assaulted by Michael...
Rockford school board member resigns after altercation with community member
Traffic crash on Beltline Road
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
Fire on Atwood Ave.
Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford
X-Golf to open in Rockford
Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford

Latest News

A proposed abortion clinic could soon open in Rockford
Rockford Family Initiative files lawsuit against city, appealing zoning permit for potential abortion clinic
Filmmaker speaks on encounter with School Board Member
“What happened to me is nothing compared to that young adult” Filmmaker speaks on tense encounter with RPS 205 member
Member of Rockford School Board resigns amid controversy
Member of Rockford School Board resigns amid controversy
X-Golf to open in Rockford
Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford