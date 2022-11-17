Fire forces several people out of Rockford’s Faust Landmark

Investigators say the sprinkler system contained the fire in an eighth-floor apartment.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators say a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon inside the Faust Landmark, 630 E. State St., was accidental.

The Rockford Fire Department got a call shortly after 2 p.m. about flames on the apartment building’s eighth floor. Sprinklers confined the fire to one unit; other apartments within the structure suffered smoke and water damage.

No one was hurt, but several people must find another place to live while repairs are made. The American Red Cross will help with temporary housing.

Even though investigators called the fire accidental, they do not have an exact cause and have not released damage estimates.

The Faust Landmark was built in 1929 and operated several years as a hotel. It now offers efficiency apartments.

