63-year-old man dies in car crash

(WCJB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford resident Mark McLamarrah died in a car crash at the intersection of Forest Hills Rd. and Landstrom Rd. Monday afternoon.

McLamarrah was the only person in his car when it was rear ended by another car. He was later transported to a nearby hospital where he would later die of his injuries.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and found that McLamarrah died on blunt trauma of the chest.

Loves Park Police is currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dead, woman in serious condition after New Milford crash
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Fatal car crash
One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Fire on Atwood Ave.
Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford

Latest News

X-Golf to open in Rockford
Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford
Northwesterly winds are to bring in much colder air.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 11/16/2022
Fire Investigation
Fire forces several people out of Rockford’s Faust Landmark
Rockford man charged with possession of firearms