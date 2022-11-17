63-year-old man dies in car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford resident Mark McLamarrah died in a car crash at the intersection of Forest Hills Rd. and Landstrom Rd. Monday afternoon.

McLamarrah was the only person in his car when it was rear ended by another car. He was later transported to a nearby hospital where he would later die of his injuries.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and found that McLamarrah died on blunt trauma of the chest.

Loves Park Police is currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.