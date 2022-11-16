Two Illinois lawmakers propose bill that could fight the fentanyl epidemic

(WIFR) - Illinois State Senator Sally Turner (IL-R) and Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin (IL-R) proposed a bill Tuesday that would allow attorneys to combat the fentanyl epidemic.

Senate Bill 4221 would allow attorneys to prosecute fentanyl dealers on trafficking charges that targets the use of candy, regular prescription drug and other vehicles for distribution.

The bill would also create a Class X felony that requires convicted drug dealers to spend 9 to 40 years in prison.

“We, as legislators, have a responsibility to take action and to protect the people who are the targets of this awful poison, these measures are not directed at the victims, its directed at those taken advantage of their addiction,” said Turner.

