Thanksgiving travel in Illinois to be busiest since 2005

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - More than 2.5 million Illinois residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving by car, air or other modes of transportation.

More than 2.4 million people in Illinois expect to travel by car despite higher gas prices and more than 250,000 expect to fly for Thanksgiving. This is expected to be the busiest thanksgiving for travelers since 2005.

AAA suggests drivers have their vehicles checked out before they hit the road to avoid a flat tire, low battery or other car problems. The best times to travel are first thing in the morning or later in the evening to avoid traffic and be aware of any vehicles parked on the side of the road or the highway. You should also have at least half a tank of gas.

“We always want people to drive safely and that also means not tailgating. It’s driving the right speed limit. And if you do need to change lanes, you want to make sure that there’s plenty room in the back of you and in front of you to for you to safely do so,” says AAA spokesperson Molly Hart.

Those who booked a flight for the holiday should monitor their flight time, get to the airport at least two hours before their flight and pack extra medications or belongings in case there is a problem at the airport.

If you are driving on the day of Thanksgiving, AAA suggests avoiding the roads between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The best times to travel that day should be before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period will go from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27.

