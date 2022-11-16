Snow chances remain Wednesday, major chill to follow
Changes in view toward Thanksgiving week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matter of just a few days, the Stateline went from enjoying Indian Summer warmth to pure winter, with Tuesday reinforcing that fact.
Most of us awoke to a fresh coating of snow Tuesday morning, many seeing quite a bit more than the 0.2″ witnessed Saturday. Officially, Rockford picked up 1.3″ of new snow Tuesday, while many areas east and northeast of us picked up between two and four inches. On average, Rockford sees its first 1″+ snow on December 1, so today’s snow comes more than two weeks early. Recently, though, there’s been no rhyme or reason as to when we get our first 1″ snow. Last year, it didn’t occur until December 28, while three years ago, we picked up well over an inch on Halloween.
While the heaviest of the snow is behind us, it’s likely not finished entirely. The area of low pressure responsible for delivering us the wintry weather is a slow moving one, and several spokes of energy are to send occasional snowfall in our direction, this time from north to south during the evening hours Tuesday, and quite likely continuing through a good part of the day Wednesday.
To be clear, it won’t snow uninterruptedly over the next 24 hours. There will be several breaks, as the images below show. As for any additional accumulations, they’re to be minor, at best. Most of us are to see 0.5″ or less, while the “hardest” hit locations may pick up an inch.
We should shut the snow off once and for all Wednesday evening, and aside from a stray flurry or light snow shower Thursday, we look to enter a quieter weather pattern. With that said, though, a cold front is to pass through the region, sending winds back in from the northwest, signaling the arrival of a much colder air mass to the region.
Thursday’s to see high temperatures reach around 31°, but that’s likely to be early in the day. Temperatures are likely to remain steady or fall during the afternoon hours.
Friday and Saturday are to be brutally cold by November standards. Highs on Friday are currently forecasted to reach just 23°, while Saturday’s not to be much better at 26°. In fact, as skies clear Saturday night, temperatures are ticketed for the single digits, with wind chills quite possibly heading below zero.
Sunday’s to be no picnic, but it’s to feature the first of several improvements in the coming week. Sunshine’s due back, and temperatures are to respond, if only slightly. Highs on Sunday are to reach 30°, which is still 15° below normal, but a small step in the right direction.
Next week looks to be a much different story. Sunshine Monday and a southwesterly wind will bring us back into the 40s, and 50s are a candidate to return next Wednesday and quite possibly again on Thanksgiving.
