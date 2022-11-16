Snow chances remain Wednesday, major chill to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a matter of just a few days, the Stateline went from enjoying Indian Summer warmth to pure winter, with Tuesday reinforcing that fact.

Most of us awoke to a fresh coating of snow Tuesday morning, many seeing quite a bit more than the 0.2″ witnessed Saturday. Officially, Rockford picked up 1.3″ of new snow Tuesday, while many areas east and northeast of us picked up between two and four inches. On average, Rockford sees its first 1″+ snow on December 1, so today’s snow comes more than two weeks early. Recently, though, there’s been no rhyme or reason as to when we get our first 1″ snow. Last year, it didn’t occur until December 28, while three years ago, we picked up well over an inch on Halloween.

Our first measurable snow Saturday came about a week ahead of schedule. Our first 1" snow has come more than two weeks ahead of schedule. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the heaviest of the snow is behind us, it’s likely not finished entirely. The area of low pressure responsible for delivering us the wintry weather is a slow moving one, and several spokes of energy are to send occasional snowfall in our direction, this time from north to south during the evening hours Tuesday, and quite likely continuing through a good part of the day Wednesday.

To be clear, it won’t snow uninterruptedly over the next 24 hours. There will be several breaks, as the images below show. As for any additional accumulations, they’re to be minor, at best. Most of us are to see 0.5″ or less, while the “hardest” hit locations may pick up an inch.

Snow showers are to be quite scattered in nature Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will taper to flurries after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another cluster of snow showers will be dropping southward out of Wisconsin early in the day on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered snow showers are to remain a possibility early Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow showers should be out of the area early Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We should shut the snow off once and for all Wednesday evening, and aside from a stray flurry or light snow shower Thursday, we look to enter a quieter weather pattern. With that said, though, a cold front is to pass through the region, sending winds back in from the northwest, signaling the arrival of a much colder air mass to the region.

Aside from a few flurries Thursday, most of us will remain dry. However, clouds will be dominant once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s to see high temperatures reach around 31°, but that’s likely to be early in the day. Temperatures are likely to remain steady or fall during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures Thursday are to reach the lower 30s early on, but will fall quickly in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday and Saturday are to be brutally cold by November standards. Highs on Friday are currently forecasted to reach just 23°, while Saturday’s not to be much better at 26°. In fact, as skies clear Saturday night, temperatures are ticketed for the single digits, with wind chills quite possibly heading below zero.

Temperatures on Friday are to reach just the lower and middle 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday's to be a second straight day with highs in the 20s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s to be no picnic, but it’s to feature the first of several improvements in the coming week. Sunshine’s due back, and temperatures are to respond, if only slightly. Highs on Sunday are to reach 30°, which is still 15° below normal, but a small step in the right direction.

Sunday's still to be a chilly one, though we may start to see temperatures climb a bit then. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Next week looks to be a much different story. Sunshine Monday and a southwesterly wind will bring us back into the 40s, and 50s are a candidate to return next Wednesday and quite possibly again on Thanksgiving.

Signs point to a much milder pattern next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.