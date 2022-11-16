Rockton, Stockton businesses inducted into Illinois Made program

Courtesy: Dairyhaus (Facebook)
Courtesy: Dairyhaus (Facebook)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Two northwest Illinois businesses are named to a list of places that make this state a great place for residents and visitors.

Dairyhaus in Rockton and Marie’s Wood Carvings in Stockton are two of the latest sites to be added in the Illinois Made program. That program highlights hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products within the state. The list is compiled by the Illinois Office of Tourism. Currently, it features 236 “makers” - ranging from bakeries and breweries to farms, restaurants and retail shops.

This year, 30 businesses were added. Tourism leaders say it is the most diverse group of inductees since the program began, with more than 60 percent of the businesses owned by women or people of color.

For more information about the program, visit EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade.

