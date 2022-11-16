Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford

Fire on Atwood Ave.
Fire on Atwood Ave.(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews are working a structure fire on the 200 block of Atwood Avenue in Rockford, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Our newsroom scanner alerted of a working garage fire that spread to the first floor, however that information is unconfirmed by officials at the moment.

There is limited information at this time, but 23 News will update when details arise.

