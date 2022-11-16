Illinois student writers, artists to show off their skills for the environment

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from fifth and sixth grades, as well as high-school teens, are encouraged to enter the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s 36th annual Poster, Poetry and Prose Contest.

The theme for fifth- and sixth-grade artists is “Environmental Justice: A Healthy Environment for All!” Students are asked to focus on understanding environmental justice and how it relates to healthy communities.

The high school program’s title is “Environmental Justice: A Healthy Community for All - Uplifting Community Voices!” It involves understanding the need for environmental justice and why voices from overburdened communities are vital to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.

The IEPA hopes educators will work with students on topics related to the issues.

The deadline for submissions is February 1, 2023, with winners for both programs announced in April. For more information or to enter the contest, go to https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/education/contest/elementary/Pages/default.aspx for elementary students; and https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/education/contest/high-school/Pages/default.aspx for high-school entrants.

