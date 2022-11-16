Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn opposes the compromise gun-carry legislation that the Illinois House is...
Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn opposes the compromise gun-carry legislation that the Illinois House is readying for a floor vote.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle.

Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.

Political experts say Quinn’s announcement is regarding a potential run for Chicago mayor. He’s circulated petitions in order to get on the upcoming ballot; 12,500 valid signatures are needed. November 28 is the last day to file those petitions.

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, Quinn said he wanted to wait and see the field of candidates before making his decision. Current Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot already launched her re-election campaign. Just last week, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced his plans to go after the seat.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dead, woman in serious condition after New Milford crash
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Fatal car crash
One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Fire on Atwood Ave.
Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford

Latest News

Fire on Atwood Ave.
Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford
Facebook's parent company Meta lays off over 11,000 employees.
Major tech companies lay off thousands of employees
Snow will become more scattered as the evening progresses.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 11/15/2022
The best times to travel are first thing in the morning or later in the evening to avoid traffic.
Thanksgiving travel in Illinois to be busiest since 2005