Doctors say those affected by the Adderall shortage have alternatives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A nationwide shortage is making it very tricky, inconvenient and sometimes impossible for patients to get their hands on Adderall. While shortages of the drug aren’t uncommon, an increase in recent ADHD diagnoses has led to an increase in demand for the drug. With the largest manufacturer, Teva, experiencing delays, Stateline pharmacists have recommendations on how to cope with decreased access.

“ADHD is a tricky condition, and what happens is patients trial a certain medication, and if it works, that’s usually the route they stick on,” said Mohil Trivedi, a pharmacist with UW Health SwedishAmerican.

Almost 10% of children and 5% of adults in the U.S, have ADHD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Millions of people, with a condition that affects them all differently. So it’s no surprise there are many different types of Adderall medications.

“Once a patient has been established on a particular formulation and that formulation goes on shortage, it’s difficult to kind of relate that specific medication to a different type of Adderall,” Trivedi said.

Specifically, the shortage is in the Instant release type of the drug, but Trivedi says shortages of one type can cause a domino effect.

“The dosages are a little bit different, and a lot of those times alternative Adderall medications are also on shortage because of the stress on that particular one,” he told 23 News.

Adderall withdrawal can be dangerous for your mental health, and there’s a chance you can even experience suicidal thoughts or behaviors. However, Trivedi says if you maintain and open line of communication with your physician and pharmacist, changing medications won’t be as daunting.

“It’s difficult to predict these types of shortages but once we know that there is a shortage, having a conversation with the provider and the pharmacist to see what the best alternative option would be,” he said.

The Immediate-release shortage could run through January of 2023.

