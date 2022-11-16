Crusader Community Health to expand reach on Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusader Clinic will soon bring another primary care facility to Rockford.

Right now, Crusader manages five larger clinics in the Rockford area, but back in February officials began talking about a sixth clinic that would help cover areas often overlooked.

“It should be a great location for easy access. Not just for people on the south part of Rockford but also in the outlining regions,” said Sam Miller, Crusader Community Health CEO.

A lack of outreach in the southern part of Rockford weighed on the minds of clinic leaders. Miller says there was only one major solution.

“We know we need to continue to grow in Rockford and continue to serve the community better and serve the more residents of Rockford and their surrounding region and just felt that, that was a good area to add an additional site.” said Miller.

The facility is just in the initial planning phase. But leaders know it will be located south of the bypass at the intersection of South Alpine and Linden Roads. Miller says the new facility will provide a full scope of medical services.

“It’ll be similar to our other facilities. Kind of like out Alpine facility that’s on Alpine and Guilford,” said Miller.

The Winnebago County Health Department says:

“The Winnebago County Health Department supports the efforts of Crusader Community Health to expand its services to the southern region of Winnebago County. The location of the northeast corner of Alpine and Linden roads provides the potential for increased access to high quality primary care to residents in the south side of Rockford as well as to more rural communities including Pecatonica, Winnebago, and Seward. The site would address health disparities experienced in that area and in many rural communities.”

“Wait and see as we work our way through it. We’ve had a great team internally that has been working on our architect. When we hopefully someday in that too distant future we have a bigger announcement to make,” Miller expressed.

He says Crusader won’t likely break ground on the project for another two years and is only in the initial stages of development. Floor plans and funding are ongoing discussions.

Leaders with Crusader are set to have a meeting sometime in early winter to finalize more details.

