Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning

By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time.

First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.

There are no confirmed injuries at this time, but there was a medical transport, and Rockford Police just before 7:30 tweeted that the road would be closed. It reopened around 9:30 a.m..

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

