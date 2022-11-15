Winnebago County Drug Court holds 50th graduation ceremony
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Adult drug court held its 50th graduation ceremony Tuesday.
10 graduates joined the more than 730 participants who’ve successfully completed Drug Court since the program began in 1996.
City officials shared the announcement via social media in acknowledgment of the people who’ve passed all the program requirements.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.