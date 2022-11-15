Winnebago County Drug Court holds 50th graduation ceremony

Drug Court is an intensive court program as a remedy for those in the criminal justice system...
Drug Court is an intensive court program as a remedy for those in the criminal justice system who are physically dependent upon drugs, including alcohol.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Adult drug court held its 50th graduation ceremony Tuesday.

10 graduates joined the more than 730 participants who’ve successfully completed Drug Court since the program began in 1996.

City officials shared the announcement via social media in acknowledgment of the people who’ve passed all the program requirements.

