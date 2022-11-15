One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(Credit: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead in DeKalb County after a rear-end collision with a farm truck.

The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

DeKalb County authorities say the driver of a car plowed into the back end of a farm vehicle slowing down to turn into a field on Route 38 near Willrett Road.

The driver was extricated from the wreckage and rushed to Kiskwaukee Hospital, but that person did not survive.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.

