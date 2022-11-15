One dead, one in serious condition after New Milford crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST
NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead and a 25-year-old woman is hospitalized Tuesday after a serious two-vehicle crash.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road for reports of a car crash.

Preliminary reports say two vehicles collided at the intersection with sole occupants of both vehicles being the drivers. A 50-year-old man was rushed to the hospital as well, but did not survive.

Both drivers are from Rockford, but their identities haven’t been released at this time.

The woman is listed in a serious condition and the investigation is ongoing.

