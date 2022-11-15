Mercyhealth to offer full-ride scholarships to Blackhawk Technical College

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A new scholarship program announced Tuesday will help Rock County students pay for education in health care.

The Mercyhealth Making Lives Better scholarship offers a full-ride to Blackhawk Technical College including tuition, books and fees, for students entering one of the following programs: Nursing; Radiography; Surgical Technology; Culinary Arts; Phlebotomy Technician.

To be considered for the scholarship, students require at least part-time enrollment (six credits). Preference will be given to students who demonstrate a financial need.

For more information about the scholarship and to how to apply, please visit blackhawk.edu/mercyhealth.

“We are grateful for Mercyhealth’s partnership and generosity as we work together to prepare future health care workers,” said Dr. Tracy Pierner, President of Blackhawk. “This scholarship is a powerful way to ease financial burdens and set students up for success in the health care industry.”

