Mercyhealth to offer full-ride scholarships to Blackhawk Technical College

Lisa Hurda, director of Advancement & Foundation at Blackhawk Technical College spoke Tuesday about the unique opportunity Mercyhealth is offering beginning spring 2023.(Mercyhealth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A new scholarship program announced Tuesday will help Rock County students pay for education in health care.

The Mercyhealth Making Lives Better scholarship offers a full-ride to Blackhawk Technical College including tuition, books and fees, for students entering one of the following programs: Nursing; Radiography; Surgical Technology; Culinary Arts; Phlebotomy Technician.

To be considered for the scholarship, students require at least part-time enrollment (six credits). Preference will be given to students who demonstrate a financial need.

For more information about the scholarship and to how to apply, please visit blackhawk.edu/mercyhealth.

“We are grateful for Mercyhealth’s partnership and generosity as we work together to prepare future health care workers,” said Dr. Tracy Pierner, President of Blackhawk. “This scholarship is a powerful way to ease financial burdens and set students up for success in the health care industry.”

