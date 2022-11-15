Man dead, woman in serious condition after New Milford crash

NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 50-year-old Rockford man is dead Tuesday and a 25-year-old woman is hospitalized after a serious two-vehicle crash.

Douglas Lieving, of Rockford, did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 5 a.m.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road for reports of the collision.

According to authorities, the vehicles collided at the intersection, sending both drivers to the hospital.

The woman, also from Rockford, is listed in a serious condition. Her identity has not been released pending investigation.

