Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Eye on Politics
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Scoreboard
Community Calendar
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
How to fit pricey items into your budget
Anchor Wealth Management breaks down how to plan a budget.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By
Annamarie Schutt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
One dead in McHenry County crash
Man dead, woman in serious condition after New Milford crash
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
Latest News
LIVE: Waukesha victims and family members read impact statements
One killed in rear-end collision with farm equipment near DeKalb
Man dead, woman in serious condition after New Milford crash
Two Illinois lawmakers propose bill that could fight the fentanyl epidemic
Crusader Community Health to expand reach on Rockford’s south side