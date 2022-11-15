FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe that just four days ago, we were talking about record warmth taking place in the Stateline. Since then, it’s been all about a much more wintry weather regime.

While our first measurable snow is already in the books by virtue of Saturday’s 0.2″ dusting, our shovels have yet to be put to use, but that’s highly likely to change on Tuesday. A storm system is approaching from the southwest, and promises to bring the area a lengthy shot of light snow Tuesday and Tuesday night, prompting the National Weather Service to hoist a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Northern Illinois during that time period.

Before diving into the details, it’s imperative we stress that this is NOT to be a huge snow event for our area. However, given the fact it’s the first system that’s likely to have travel impacts, it’s one to take seriously.

Snow’s to arrive well after midnight, likely not beginning here until 4:00 or 5:00 Tuesday morning. Initially a quick burst of snow is possible, perhaps amounting to up to an inch by the time the morning commute rolls around. Normally, in these early season snow events, warm pavement temperatures tend to limit the threat for accumulation on the roads. However, given the lengthy chill leading up to this event, pavement temperatures have been able to cool sufficiently enough to allow for slushy accumulations to occur. With that in mind, it’d be wise to allow extra time to get to work in the morning.

To be clear, it won’t snow all day Tuesday, and there will be several breaks in the action. With that said, the threat for periodic snow showers exists throughout the day.

Currently, the expectation is that the heaviest of the snow is to wind down by dinnertime Tuesday, though a few snow showers will linger through the evening, perhaps amounting to additional, but small accumulations. Snow will be finished, albeit temporarily, by midnight.

When the dust settles, the entire Stateline’s looking at being on the receiving end of 1-3″ of snow Tuesday and Tuesday evening. Working in our favor is a number of factors. First, the snow’s to come slowly, meaning it should be easier for road crews to manage. Additionally, temperatures will be above freezing for most of the event. At those temperatures, salt and other chemicals used to treat the roads are much more effective in melting some of the snow. Still, plenty of slick spots are to be expected, and caution is highly urged, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.

While the rest of Tuesday night will be quiet, another spoke of energy is to drift southward early Wednesday, bringing renewed chances for snow for a four to six hour window. While accumulations aren’t a slam dunk to occur with this secondary wave, it’s plausible that many spots could pick up an additional inch of snow during the day.

A third chance for light snow is possible early in the day Thursday, though accumulations are not expected this go around.

The big story from Thursday on will be the intense downturn in temperatures that follows the snow. Temperatures Thursday are to top out in the lower 30s early in the day, but will fall into the 20s by the afternoon. Come Friday, it gets much, much worse, as highs may struggle to even reach 20° in a few spots. Saturday, despite the return of some sunshine, is to again see temperatures fail to reach 30°.

Finally, by Sunday, the chill eases, if only slightly. Temperatures are to narrowly head above the freezing mark thanks to the return of a mostly sunny sky.

Much more pronounced warming takes place next week, as temperatures are to return to the 40s on Monday, and a spell of 50s looks to be a decent bet to occur on Tuesday, Wednesday, and on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.