ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 1 - 3″ of snow likely today with highs in the mid to low 30′s. Scattered snow showers tonight with lows in the upper 20′s. Another inch of snow tomorrow with highs in the middle 30′s. COLD this weekend with highs in the mid to low 20′s and lows around 10.

