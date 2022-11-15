Festival of Lights returns to Sinnissippi in Rockford on November 25

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An annual Rockford tradition returns for another year to light up this holiday season as the Festival of Lights kicks off its season on November 25 at Sinnissippi Park.

This year, the festival will display 20 new lights to get you in the holiday spirit along with a newly lit forest section. Also, the exhibit will be open for 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will run through New Year’s Eve.

The hours for the festival are 5 to 11 p.m. each weekend, with the last day being December 26.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash near U.S. Route 12
One dead in McHenry County crash
Tuesday will be a snowy day for Rockfordians
Saturday was the first snowfall of November but it won’t be the last
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
#6 Byron upsets #2 Reed-Custer 32-27 at home.
Area football teams close in on state championship
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

Latest News

Snow is on the way for much of our Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/14/2022
FILE - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on June 27, 2022, in Salt Lake...
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere police: suspect wanted for property damage in hospital parking lot
Elgin police union overwhelmingly vote ‘no confidence’ in Chief
Elgin police union overwhelmingly vote ‘no confidence’ in Chief