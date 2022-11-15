Festival of Lights returns to Sinnissippi in Rockford on November 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An annual Rockford tradition returns for another year to light up this holiday season as the Festival of Lights kicks off its season on November 25 at Sinnissippi Park.

This year, the festival will display 20 new lights to get you in the holiday spirit along with a newly lit forest section. Also, the exhibit will be open for 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will run through New Year’s Eve.

The hours for the festival are 5 to 11 p.m. each weekend, with the last day being December 26.

