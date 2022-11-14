Unseasonable chill goes nowhere as snow chances increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an extraordinarily warm start to the month of November, things have taken a major turn for the colder and more wintry.

One day after picking up our first measurable snow of the season, Sunday saw another day of unseasonably chilly temperatures, with highs not getting out of the 30s for a second straight day.

Those hoping for our meteorological fortunes to change anytime soon won’t be all that happy with the contents of this article. The chill’s to go nowhere, and there’s more snow in view. In fact, it’s looking like better than a 50/50 chance that shovels may be needed this week, perhaps on more than one occasion.

The week is to start off on a quiet and slightly less chilly note. Monday’s to feature quite a bit of cloudiness, though a brief return of southerly winds will allow temperatures to reach the lower 40s.

Clouds go nowhere Monday evening, though we’ll remain dry through at least the midnight hour.

Once past the midnight hour, though, attention will turn to a storm system lifting northeastward, which will eventually threaten snowfall in the hours leading up to sunrise. While there’s not likely to be much more than a dusting up until that time, it’s possible that accumulations may start to pick up in time for the morning commute.

Snow will continue on an off and on basis for the majority of the day Tuesday, though it should be rather light in nature. Thanks to extensive cloud cover and snowfall, temperatures Tuesday aren’t to get out of the 30s once again.

As for accumulations, this is hardly to be a game changer. However, it does appear likely that there could be just enough for us to need to shovel, and perhaps just enough to make things a bit slick on our roadways. In all, most of us are looking at an inch or less, but there could be a few spots that pick up between one and two inches through Tuesday evening, especially as we head closer to the Wisconsin border. While most of the accumulation will occur on grassy surfaces, the recent chill has cooled pavement temperatures enough that snow could accumulate on the roadways, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.

That’s not it for snow this week! Another disturbance is to bring snow chances back to the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, with minor accumulations once again on the table. With this disturbance, though, it’s too early to speculate precisely, given the 72 hour distance in time. A third and final disturbance may threaten another round of flurries or light snow showers on Thursday, before things turn quieter toward the end of the week.

As for temperatures, we’re to expect another day of upper 30s on Wednesday, but changes are to evolve from there.

Behind the third and final storm system Thursday, another significant chunk of cold air is to be unleashed from the northwest, this one likely much more potent than the one we’re currently experiencing.

Thursday’s to see high temperatures reach just 31°, while Friday won’t see us get out of the middle 20s and Saturday we’re to remain in the upper 20s.

There are at least modest signs of optimism that temperatures may stage a recovery late next weekend, with a more significant restricting of the chill next week. Temperatures Sunday, while by no means balmy, are to reach the middle 30s, and Monday appears likely to produce temperatures in the 40s.

The early read is that temperatures may actually go above normal by the time next Tuesday and Wednesday roll around.

