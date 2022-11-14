One dead in McHenry County crash

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Monday morning crash on Fox Lake Road leaves a 40-year-old woman dead.

The crash happened just after midnight in the 5700 block of Fox Lake Road, part of unincorporated McHenry, south of U.S. Route 12. The victim was a Johnsburg woman, aged 40, who appears to have crashed into a mailbox, then a tree.

She was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla, and was the only person involved in the crash. She was not wearing her seatbelt. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and coroner’s office will investigate. The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.