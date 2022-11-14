Elgin police union overwhelmingly vote ‘no confidence’ in Chief

ELGIN, Ill. (WIFR) - Union police officers in Elgin claim that working conditions under the current Chief of Police are unsafe, toxic and lack transparency.

According to a statement released Monday by Elgin Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit #54, members attempted to address mismanagement issues for years with Elgin Chief of Police Ana Lalley, and were unsuccessful.

Union reps say that members recently voted unanimously, saying they have “no confidence” in Chief Ana Lalley and her command staff; Deputy Chief Adam Schuessler and commanders Kevin Senne, David Lesko and Steven Bianchi.

The union represents at least 150 sworn police officers within the city of Elgin.

“In both October and November of 2022, multiple polls and surveys were taken of the membership regarding various issues facing the Elgin Police Department. On November 7, 2022, Membership completed a formal “Vote of No Confidence” which passed overwhelmingly,” the statement reads.

Union members also say they don’t feel safe bringing concerns to Chief Lalley because of backlash, and that the mismanagement of the force puts officers in dangerous situations.

While members express their lack of confidence in leadership, the statement assures taxpayers that service will remain unaffected by what’s happening within the department.

