Christmas arts and crafts show

Photo of one of the homemade decorations
Photo of one of the homemade decorations(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holiday season upon us, small businesses are showing off their artistic abilities in a unique way.

From stained glass wine bottles to homemade vegetable dips and even unique quilts, the Rockford Arts and Crafts fair has something for everyone on your Christmas list.

“I’ve been doing craft shows since I was 12 years old. It just has a hold of me. I just love it,” said Shelly Wason who owns her own Christmas décor and floral shop, Creative Corner.

Creative Corner runs out of Janesville, Wisconsin where she hand makes Christmas decorations, ornaments and floral arrangements. Wason has been attending the Rockford Arts and Crafts Holiday Spectacular since they first started eight years ago.

She says the opportunity to create such festive pieces brings her so much joy.

“I had a lady that found something for her sister, that just matched her sisters personality. Everything she bought, just perfect. And she was tearing up,” said Wason, “So it’s just super neat and exciting the impact you can make on the hearts of people.”

Organizers say more than 100 vendors took part in the event. Some items of the small businesses sold items ranging from honey recipes to home decorations to candles and even toffee. Each item different than the last, but all reasonably affordable.

“It’s not just for your Holiday gifts. You can find something for a present for everybody,” said Andrew Rotolo, the show producer of Rockford Arts and Crafts Holiday Spectacular.

Bobbi Pinka, is a painter who uses water colors to create her mesmerizing pictures. She says, “This is my first year here and it has been a great show. It’s really nice.”

Pinka refers to the process of painting as therapeutic and says she will lose herself in her work. Claiming many times she will begin a painting in the morning and won’t realize how much time has passed until her husbands calls for dinner.

She says she is happy that she gets to share her beautiful creations with others.

Rotolo says these vendors create such, “...one of a kind unique items that you may not be able to find at a big box store.”

Some other vendors that attended were Mad Soyentist who makes soy candles, Cut and Paste who makes custom apparel, Amazing Custom Crafts who makes home décor and Honey with Style that takes natural honey and turns it into a variety of condiments.

If anyone would like to donate their Christmas decorations to someone in need or after the holidays, they can drop off their items at Goodwill, the Salvation Army or Habitat for Humanity.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday will be a snowy day for Rockfordians
Saturday was the first snowfall of November but it won’t be the last
Stolen vehicle suspects
Three teens face car theft charges after chase in Stephenson, Winnebago counties
Christmas Market with a good cause
Making purchases, with a purpose at Loves Park Christmas Market
#6 Byron upsets #2 Reed-Custer 32-27 at home.
Stateline football teams inch closer to a state championship
A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’

Latest News

23 News at 10
Boone County Fire responded to anhydrous ammonia leak
Boone County firefighters mitigate anhydrous ammonia leak
The Winnebago County Salvation Army hopes to raise $265,000 this holiday season.
Red Kettle Campaign rings in the giving season
The Winnebago County Salvation Army hopes to raise $265,000 this holiday season.
Red Kettle Campaign rings in the giving season