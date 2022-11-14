Belvidere police: suspect wanted for property damage in hospital parking lot

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help identifying the woman pictured below in connection with at least one count of property damage in Belvidere.

According to Belvidere police, at least vehicle was damaged between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the 1600 block of South State Street, with the possibility of another damaged vehicle in the same vicinity being connected to the same suspect.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. Monday morning to the parking lot of Swedish American Hospital in Belvidere for the report of damage to property.

Authorities say the vehicle incurred multiple dents and a broken windshield. Sergeant Dan Smaha says the woman in question is described has having a thin build and red hair (see post below.)

Anyone with video doorbell footage of the area is encouraged to share it with the Belvidere Police Department in an attempt to get a better photo of the suspect.

