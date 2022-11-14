Belvidere police search for suspect after car damage reports

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Belvidere police, several vehicles were damaged between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the 1600 block of South State Street.

Now police need the public’s help identifying the woman pictured below in connection with the crimes.

Anyone with video doorbell footage of the area is encouraged to share it with the Belvidere Police Department to share a possible better photo of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.