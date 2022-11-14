Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.

