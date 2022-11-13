Stateline healthcare organizations partner up to host vaccine event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several Stateline health organizations partner up to host a flu and COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic at the Rockford Housing Authority.

The immunizations were distributed to Forest City residents on the Rockford Fire Mobile Health Unit, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. In addition to vaccines, participants received to-go bags filled with dish and laundry detergent, paper towels, disinfectant wipes and a scrubber. Erika Hannah with Molina Healthcare in Illinois says with flu season being bad this year, officials want to make sure everyone has access to preventative measures.

“We’re trying to combat the social determine of health, with access to care,” said Molina Healthcare Senior Growth Specialist Erika Hannah. “We wanted to make sure, especially with the mobile unit, that we were out today and bringing the care on site, for individuals to be able to receive there vaccines and be safe for their families.”

The clinic was hosted by Molina Healthcare of Illinois, Discount Drugs, Rockford Ready, Rockford Housing Authority, UW Health, City of Rockford Health & Human Services, and the Rockford Fire Mobile Health Unit.

