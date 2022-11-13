Saturday was the first snowfall of November but it won’t be the last

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday was a cold one, and a snowy one at that, marking today as the first snowfall of November.

Although the snow did not stick or stay, cold temperatures will be sticking around for the rest of the year. Today reached a high of 35 degrees with a 25 degree dew point. This makes it pretty dry to be outside aside from those colder temperatures nipping at your skin. And those northwest winds coming in at 13mph also add to the chilliness of the outside cold.

Snow flurries continued on from two in the afternoon until nine at night. Sunday will not be bringing any snow and will stay relatively clear with the sun out and shining.

Clear, sunny with no chance of snow to come. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Monday is a different story with the day being mainly overcast and no sun to brighten the day. However, once the night rolls in so will the beginning of snowfall for Tuesday.

Very overcast skies for the day but no snow during the daytime. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Some flurries are expected to fall at night and continue on into Tuesday (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tuesday is set to be a snowy day all day and even into Wednesday for the early morning. Make sure you have your winter coat ready, your gloves and scarves and even warm up your car before you head off to where you need to go by morning.

Tuesday will be a snowy day for Rockfordians (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tonight will be 32 degrees with some slight winds coming in from the Northwest direction, adding to the coolness of the outside air.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.