Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign rings in giving season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Holiday giving season begins Saturday with the start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

Organizers say donations this year will help community members deal with inflation, housing and unemployment.

“All of us are in that difficult spot. But at the same time, the need is there,” said coordinator Monty Wandling,

Red kettles will be at several local stores accepting donations for people in need. The Winnebago County Salvation Army hopes to raise $265,000 this holiday season.

“Before we even got the kettle hung up, a lady came up and put a dollar in. I’m encouraged by the beginning and people are giving and they’re excited,” says Wandling.

The funds raised from the kettles and online donations will help local families with rental assistance and social service programs throughout the year, including after-school programming for RPS 205 students.

“We have people in our community who are struggling twice as much, trying to make the ends meet and I talk to him every day. This is a tough season,” says Director of Social Services Shan Johnson.

If you don’t have the means to donate, organizers say the community can support the cause through volunteering. That’s why one resident chooses to ring the bell again this year.

“It gives you a good feeling helping out a good organization. I like it when people tell me how much they’ve been helped by this organization and they’ll never pass a bucket up,” says volunteer Kelly Mainard.

While the campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, organizers say giving year-round could have a lasting impact on the community.

“I don’t think anybody needs to give a lot. I think if everybody just gives a little, that’s going to make a big difference,” says Wandling.

Wandling says one of the hardest things is finding enough volunteers, especially young ones. The organization reached 3,500 service hours four years ago but that dropped to 1200 in 2021.

23 News will be ringing bells at the Schnucks in Loves Park on Dec. 13. All kettles accept both cash and cashless payments.

