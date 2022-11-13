Maze Books invites literature fans to a meet and greet

By Kayleigh Randle and Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Whether you aspire to write, or just love to read, Maze Books in Rockford calls literature fans for a writers meet and greet.

Beginning at four o’clock Saturday evening, like minded creative got the chance to learn tips and tricks for self publishing and exchange critiques on original material. There was also a chance for authors to try a live reading session amongst fellow book worms on an open-stage.

Owner of Maze Books, Dave Pederson, says in just the past few months he’s been overwhelmed to learn how many people of all ages, share a love for books.

“It’s a great opportunity to get you to meet other writers, other publishers, other editors, maybe some visual artists,” said Maze Books Owner Dave Pederson. “Just so we get to know each other, I figure we’ve only been open for about five months, lets get literature arts to where visual are here in Rockford.”

