Making purchases, with a purpose at Loves Park Christmas Market

LOVES PARKS, Ill. (WIFR) - The holidays are a time for giving, and Redeemer Church in Loves Park, invites people to purchase Christmas presents, with a purpose.

Saturday morning was the kick off for the church’s outdoor Christmas Market, where shoppers could see Santa Claus and look for various items, handcrafted by both local and global artisans. International Humanitarian Relief Deacon, Jamie Operman, says artisans are paid a good living wage to take care of their children, and keep their families together.

“You can do some good shopping, have some good conversations, and get to know more about what this is all about,” said International Humanitarian Relief Deacon Jamie Operman. “Keeping them together, keeping them strong, all these organizations are there to provide a good living wage, to keep parents.. (it’s about) economic empowerment.”

