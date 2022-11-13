Boone County firefighters mitigate anhydrous ammonia leak

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County firefighters responded to anhydrous ammonia leak.

Ammonia is a toxic gas that can cause chemical burns in a matter of seconds. The leak was located north of Marengo, on Garden Prairie road. It involved two 1,000 pound tanks forcing first responders to close off the area until the incident was mitigated.

Lifeline Ambulance and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department joined in assisting. Officials say there was luckily no injuries.

