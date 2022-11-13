Area football teams close in on state championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The quest for a state football title is alive for several teams in the Stateline as Saturday marks the quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs.

Class 1A

#1 Lena-Winslow 52, #4 Fulton 14

#10 Forreston 20, #11 Dakota 8

The Panthers will take on the Cardinals in an NUIC match-up next week in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to the championship game.

Class 3A

#6 Byron 32, #2 Reed-Custer 27

The Tigers will play #4 IC Catholic in the semifinals

Class 4A

#3 St. Francis 35, #7 Rochelle 16

This is the farthest the Hubs have made it in the playoffs since they reached the quarterfinals five years ago.

Class 5A

#1 Sycamore 28, #5 Sterling 0

The Spartans will take on #11 Nazareth Academy in the semifinals.

Class 6A

#2 Prairie Ridge 69, #11 Harlem 28

The Huskie’s season ends at home after reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

8-Man

#2 West Central 50, #6 Polo 48

#5 Amboy 54, #8 St. Thomas More 22

The Heat and Clippers will play for the 8-Man State Championship.

