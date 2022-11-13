Area football teams close in on state championship
The quest for a state football title is alive for several teams in the Stateline as Saturday marks the quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs.
Class 1A
#1 Lena-Winslow 52, #4 Fulton 14
#10 Forreston 20, #11 Dakota 8
The Panthers will take on the Cardinals in an NUIC match-up next week in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to the championship game.
Class 3A
#6 Byron 32, #2 Reed-Custer 27
The Tigers will play #4 IC Catholic in the semifinals
Class 4A
#3 St. Francis 35, #7 Rochelle 16
This is the farthest the Hubs have made it in the playoffs since they reached the quarterfinals five years ago.
Class 5A
#1 Sycamore 28, #5 Sterling 0
The Spartans will take on #11 Nazareth Academy in the semifinals.
Class 6A
#2 Prairie Ridge 69, #11 Harlem 28
The Huskie’s season ends at home after reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
8-Man
#2 West Central 50, #6 Polo 48
#5 Amboy 54, #8 St. Thomas More 22
The Heat and Clippers will play for the 8-Man State Championship.
