Winnebago school bands hold mattress fundraiser for new equipment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who support the Winnebago School District’s music program Saturday, can receive a better night’s sleep in return.

Winnebago High School and Custom Fundraising Solutions Rockford teamed up for a music mattress fundraiser, selling quality name brands such as Simmons Beauty Rest mattresses priced up to 50% off. The event began at 10 a.m. Saturday, and goes until 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria. All profits go directly to the schools band programs, to help them afford new instruments, music and field trips.

“There’s other fundraisers where kids sell like 1,000 chocolate bars you know, but this one is so great with CFS,” said Winnebago School District Band Director Daniel Jack. “They do a lot of the work for us, so our goal today is 52 mattresses, and we’re really trying to sell that to break our record last year.”

