Winnebago school bands hold mattress fundraiser for new equipment

Winnebago School's Mattress Fundraiser
Winnebago School's Mattress Fundraiser(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Those who support the Winnebago School District’s music program Saturday, can receive a better night’s sleep in return.

Winnebago High School and Custom Fundraising Solutions Rockford teamed up for a music mattress fundraiser, selling quality name brands such as Simmons Beauty Rest mattresses priced up to 50% off. The event began at 10 a.m. Saturday, and goes until 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria. All profits go directly to the schools band programs, to help them afford new instruments, music and field trips.

“There’s other fundraisers where kids sell like 1,000 chocolate bars you know, but this one is so great with CFS,” said Winnebago School District Band Director Daniel Jack. “They do a lot of the work for us, so our goal today is 52 mattresses, and we’re really trying to sell that to break our record last year.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday will be a snowy day for Rockfordians
Saturday was the first snowfall of November but it won’t be the last
#6 Byron upsets #2 Reed-Custer 32-27 at home.
Area football teams close in on state championship
Christmas Market with a good cause
Making purchases, with a purpose at Loves Park Christmas Market
Boone County Fire responded to anhydrous ammonia leak
Boone County firefighters mitigate anhydrous ammonia leak
Stolen vehicle suspects
Three teens face car theft charges after chase in Stephenson, Winnebago counties

Latest News

Photo of soy candles
Rockford's holiday craft fair
Photo of one of the homemade decorations
Rockford Arts and Crafts fair has something for everyone
Boone County Fire responded to anhydrous ammonia leak
Boone County firefighters mitigate anhydrous ammonia leak
The Winnebago County Salvation Army hopes to raise $265,000 this holiday season.
Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign rings in giving season
The Winnebago County Salvation Army hopes to raise $265,000 this holiday season.
Red Kettle Campaign rings in the giving season