Veteran’s Day ceremony honors Rockford area military personnel

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every year on Veterans Day civilians proudly honor those who wore the uniform on behalf of our country.

The Rockford Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Veterans Day ceremony at the 11th hour Friday in Veterans Memorial Hall, 211 N. Main St. in Rockford.

The celebration started with lunch, followed with a presentation by keynote speaker Jonathan Logemann titled “Reflections on Veterans Day.”

The Rockford 2nd Ward alderperson, teacher and national guardsman says he expresses the beliefs of many other Americans―who think of veterans as heroes.

He also says that Vets deserve our honor, respect and gratitude for laying their lives on the line.

