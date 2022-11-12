LZ Peace Memorial host Veteran’s Day ceremony

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members and veterans gathered at the LZ Peace Memorial off Guilford Rd. on Friday to honor those who served our country.

Former service members saluted as the national anthem played.

Veterans also gave speeches and left flowers for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Army Veteran Scott Hale hopes the next generation to always remember those veterans.

“There’s more than just maybe somebody but is specifically people with a name that’s a son a daughter. It’s very important we keep remembering our veterans both from the past present and future,” said Hale.

