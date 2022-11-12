LZ Peace Memorial host Veteran’s Day ceremony

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members and veterans gathered at the LZ Peace Memorial off Guilford Rd. on Friday to honor those who served our country.

Former service members saluted as the national anthem played.

Veterans also gave speeches and left flowers for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Army Veteran Scott Hale hopes the next generation to always remember those veterans.

“There’s more than just maybe somebody but is specifically people with a name that’s a son a daughter. It’s very important we keep remembering our veterans both from the past present and future,” said Hale.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power line
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb Co., death investigation underway
Southeast side crash
Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute
First responders arrived on scene just before 11 a.m.
Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Arson charge
Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street

Latest News

FILE: Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season
Edgebrook to celebrate Holiday tree lighting with Christmas carols, festivities
The annual celebration held at Veterans Memorial Hall began at the 11th hour on Friday.
Veterans Day ceremony honors Rockford area military personelle
dekalb
Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office honors veterans
Dekalb County Sheriff's Office honors veterans
Dekalb County Sheriff's Department honors veterans