Kishwaukee College honors Veterans with ceremony

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MALTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Kishwaukee College honored those who’ve served America with a Veteran’s Day Ceremony. Guests gathered in the Student Center Thursday to remember those lost and those still living.

The event was free and open to the public. Refreshments were provided for all guests during and after the ceremony.

The event recognized military members and a moment of silence. There was also a reading of the winning entry in Kishwaukee College’s Veterans Day Essay contest.

There was also a musical performance sung by the DeKalb High School Varsity Treble Choir and remarks shared by local veteran Michael Embrey followed by Taps.

