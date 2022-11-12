Big drop in temperatures with possible snow on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is a much colder day compared to how yesterday was, with a temperature drop of 39 degrees.

Our high of today was 49 degrees but after five in the morning, but we reached lower 30s today with dew points in the 20s.

Winds are moving in from the northwest direction at 16 mph which will add to the cool feeling of temperatures. Definitely the type of cool that kisses your skin.

Some heavy cloud coverage will appear on Saturday which could even bring some flurries. Make sure you have a jacket or winter coat prepared to wear for that day, and the many days to come.

Once Sunday hits, it will clear up and only some remaining clouds and mostly sunny skies will stay for the day.

But once Monday and Tuesday come around, those cold temperatures won’t be leaving anytime soon. 30 degree temperatures are here to stay and will be for the next week as well.

We will also be experiencing some hard freeze this upcoming week because of temperatures dipping below freezing. If you are travelling anywhere in the late night or early morning just be aware of that and take pre-caution.

Make sure you have your jacket or winter coat ready, wear some sleeves or pants to cover your skin from the harsher temperatures and make sure to warm up your car. After it has been sitting out in the cold for a while, you want to make sure to heat it up so that it runs smoothly.

Tonight will be as low as 34 degrees and will bring a slight breeze into our area.

We will keep an eye on any possible snow and those continuous cold temperatures for you through the week.

