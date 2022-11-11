WWE: Road To WrestleMania Supershow coming to BMO Center

Road To WrestleMania Supershow rolls into Rockford on Sunday, February 26 at 5 p.m.
Road To WrestleMania Supershow rolls into Rockford on Sunday, February 26 at 5 p.m.(BMO Center)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - WWE fans will not want to miss the Road To WrestleMania Supershow headed to Rockford’s BMO Center!

Doors open at 4 p.m. with the event starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 through Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Center box office.

Come see matches between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross with Scarlett; Matt Riddle and United States Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins; RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley; Brawling Brutes and New Day vs. Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The USOS.

Plus, Braun Strownman and many more!

