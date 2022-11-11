Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb Co., death investigation underway

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MALTA, Ill. (WIFR) - A utility worker death is being investigated Thursday after the worker was apparently electrocuted in DeKalb County.

First responders dispatched just after 4 p.m. Thursday to the scene near Malta and Twombly roads in Malta, Ill.

Preliminary reports say the worker was by power lines. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The worker’s identity has not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

