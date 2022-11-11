Three teens face car theft charges after chase in Stephenson, Winnebago counties

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A police chase through Stephenson and Winnebago counties Wednesday night ends with the arrest of three teens and the search for two other suspects.

Freeport police say the teens were part of a group involved in stealing a car Wednesday in Chicago.

According to investigators, the car was spotted around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Freeport before making its way onto U.S. Route 20 heading toward Winnebago County. Officers tried to stop the driver near Conger Road. They say five suspects got out of the car and three were taken into custody; two others ran off. The three arrested face charges of criminal trespassing to a motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer.

A news release from police states one of the suspects, a 16-year-old male from Chicago, had four guns which were reported stolen from Gary, Indiana.

Nineteen-year-old Brian Robinson Jr. of Chicago posted bond, while 18-year-old Anthony Ramsey of Chicago is being held at the Stephenson County Jail. The 16-year-old is in the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Freeport police along with the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police worked together on this case.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.