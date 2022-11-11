Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash.
It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m.
It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. 23 News will provide updates as they come.
