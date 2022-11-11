Rockford leads state in unemployment decline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unemployment Insurance claims sit at record lows across Illinois, but the Rockford metropolitan area leads the state in unemployment rate decreases.

September’s decrease of nearly 2 points, bringing the overall unemployment rate to 5.9%. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) reports the last time this rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.8%.

Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker.”

This is the fourth straight month the region, as well as nearly all other metropolitan areas, have seen a decrease in unemployment.

“We are proud that our community is leading the state of Illinois in decreasing our unemployment rates year to year. The Workforce Connection will remain focused on our mission and vision of providing a workforce that meets the needs of business and industry now and into the future.” explained Gina Caronna, executive director at the Workforce Connection.

